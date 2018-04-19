18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: World Bank Urges Implementation of Tax Reform in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — World Bank Chief Economist Punam Chuhan-Pole on Wednesday urged the implementation of tax reform in Angola in order to deal with the current context and contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Angolan delegation at conference on economy and finance

Punam Chuhan-Pole is the author of the Africa's Pulse report, a bi-annual review of the state of African economies conducted by the World Bank (WB), whose document was published on this day.

In a video conference, witnessed by several Media outlets from various countries, including Angola, the WB official said that the current political transition is an opportunity for progress, especially for the economy.

The economist also highlighted the macroeconomic reforms and the diversification of the economy, which is reflected on ongoing investments.

The Africa's Pulse report predicts that Sub-Saharan Africa's growth will reach 3.1 per cent by 2018, averaging 3.6 per cent by 2019/20.

Growth forecasts are based on expectations that oil and metals prices will remain stable and that governments in the region will implement reforms to address macroeconomic imbalances and boost investment.

Angola, South Africa and Nigeria, according to the report, have a moderate pace of economic expansion that is gradually reflected in terms of growth.

As for the other countries, economic activity will increase with the export of metals, as mining production and investment grow, according to the World Bank document.

Angola

Govt Calls for IMF Support

The Angolan government requested support from the IMF for an unfunded programme dubbed the Policy Coordination… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.