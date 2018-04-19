Angola: Land Degradation Reduces Soil Productivity

Luanda — Land degradation causes a reduction and loss of biological and economic productivity of the soil, causing losses estimated at USD 490 billion to global agriculture.

This fact was released Wednesday in Luanda by the director of the Climate Change Office of the Ministry of the Environment, Giza Martins, during the opening of the workshop to launch the Program of Definitions of National Voluntary Goals of Degradation of Neutral Lands.

He added that this reality is caused by activities resulting from human action, which combined with natural processes and expanded by climate change, make it a matter deserving of policies and programs aimed at their containment and prone to elimination.

According to Giza Martins, in 2011, about twenty five percent of the global land surface was degraded and, annually, 12 million hectares are added to the total area of degraded lands.

According to him, the Program of Definitions of National Voluntary Goals for the Degradation of Neutral Lands is of paramount importance as it seeks to define a framework for action to stop land degradation.