18 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Women's Team Misses Tourney

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya women's cricket team has become the first casualty of the crisis in management of the game locally.

The team has been left out of Zimbabwe Women's Twenty20 Challenge tournament that runs from April 29 to May 4.

Out of all teams that competed in last year's ICC Africa Women's World Twenty20 qualifiers in Windhoek from September 6-18, Kenya women's cricket team is the only side missing in the fixtures of Zimbabwe Women's Twenty20 Challenge tournament.

Kenya and the four teams competing in the Zimbabwe tournament (Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia and hosts Zimbabwe) last year fought it out for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the2018 ICC Women's Global Twenty20 qualifiers that was clinched by Uganda.

The Netherlands will host the global qualifiers from July 3 to 14.

Cricket Kenya chairlady Jackie Janmohamed and director of development, Abhijet Raja Sakar resigned in February, leaving two elective officials - vice-chairman and treasurer - who can't transact business for Cricket Kenya.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa this month appointed an interim management committee to run cricket in Kenya.

Walter Trenk, one of the committee members, Tuesday said: "I think Africa Cricket Association had communicated to Cricket Kenya about the tournament, but things went haywire before they had responded. We are seeking ways of having Kenya admitted as late entrants."

