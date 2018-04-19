18 April 2018

Angola: Girabola2018 - 1º De Agosto Beat Bravos Do Maquis

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico by 1-0 at 11 de Novembro in the opening game of the third round of the National Football First Division championship, Girabola2018.

With this victory, the military team added 12 points, in ninth position, the same as the Bravos do Maquis in 11th place.

The championship is led by Interclube with 22 points, while Huambo's JGM is on the bottom with three points.

Full results of the third round

Interclube-Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte, 2-0

Desportivo da Huíla-Cuando Cubango FC, 3-1

Domant do Bengo-Progresso do Sambizanga, 1-1

Petro de Luanda-1º de Maio de Benguela, 0-0

Recreativo do Libolo-Académica do Lobito, 1-0

JGM do Huambo-Kabuscorp do Palanca 1-2

Recreativo da Caála-Sporting de Cabinda, 0-0

1º de Agosto-FC Bravos do Maquis, 1-0

