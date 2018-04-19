18 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: IMF Expects Economy to Grow At 5.2 in 2018

Egypt is expected to achieve an economic growth rate of 5.2 percent in 2018, compared to 5 percent in October of 2017, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday 17/4/2018.

The IMF ascribed the rise in Egypt's economic growth rate to stronger momentum in domestic demand and the effect of structural reforms.

Egypt is projected to register an economic growth rate of 5.5 in 2019, the IMF added.

The IMF mission had visited Egypt from October 25 to November 9 of 2017 to make the second review of the economic reform program implemented by the government in accordance with the loan agreement reached with the Fund.

Upon the completion of the review, the IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of the third tranche of USD 2 billion, bringing total disbursements to USD 6.08 billion.

The IMF mission is to visit Egypt in May to make the third review.

In mid-August 2016, Egypt reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF over a three-year $12 billion loan to endorse the country's fiscal reform program, which the government embarked on in 2014 in an attempt to curb the growing state budget deficit.

