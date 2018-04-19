Egypt: Sisi, Somali Counterpart Discuss Developments in Somalia

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 17/4/2018 received a phone call from his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Farmaajo hailed historic relations binding the two countries as well as Egypt's support for efforts to restore security and stability in Somalia.

He also affirmed keenness on continuing coordination and consultation with Egypt on various issues, especially the fight against terrorism.

In turn, Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm stance in support of Somalia and its unity.

He pledged continued technical support for the Somali people and their e efforts to rebuild the state institutions.

The two sides also tackled recent internal developments in Somalia as well as efforts made by the government to restore security and stability.