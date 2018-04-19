18 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM - Govt Exerts Strenuous Efforts to Enhance Administrative Reform

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Tuesday 17/4/2018 that the Egyptian government exerts strenuous efforts to achieve administrative reform and improve performance.

The premier made the remarks during a meeting with a UAE delegation, led by Mohammed bin Abdullah al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Ohoud bint Khalfan al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.

During the meeting, Ismail briefed the UAE delegation on Egypt's economic and social reform program and efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to attract new investments into the country.

He stressed that the new partnership between DP World and the Suez Canal Economic Zone will open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.

The Egyptian government exerts efforts to improve administrative performance and overcome issues of bureaucracy in the country, he noted.

Egypt

300 Cleopatra Era Artifacts Displayed for First Time

The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.