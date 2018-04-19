Egypt: PM - Govt Exerts Strenuous Efforts to Enhance Administrative Reform

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Tuesday 17/4/2018 that the Egyptian government exerts strenuous efforts to achieve administrative reform and improve performance.

The premier made the remarks during a meeting with a UAE delegation, led by Mohammed bin Abdullah al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Ohoud bint Khalfan al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.

During the meeting, Ismail briefed the UAE delegation on Egypt's economic and social reform program and efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to attract new investments into the country.

He stressed that the new partnership between DP World and the Suez Canal Economic Zone will open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.

The Egyptian government exerts efforts to improve administrative performance and overcome issues of bureaucracy in the country, he noted.