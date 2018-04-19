18 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Armed Forces - Emir of Terrorist Group Killed in Central Sinai

The Armed Forces announced that Emir of the terrorist organization in Central Sinai Nasser Abo Zaqoul was killed.

In a statement on Wednesday18/4/2018, the Armed Forces said that forces of the Third Field Army launched security crackdowns in several rugged mountainous areas in Central Sinai that led to the killing of terrorist Zaqoul in a shoot-out.

It added that a machine gun, two hand grenades, large quantities of ammunition, six magazines and a wireless communication device were found in possession of the terrorist.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

