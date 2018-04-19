18 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: President Mutharika Joins African Leaders in Describing Security As Vital for Investment

By Trouble Ziba

London — African leaders currently participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London have singled out security as vital to investment in the African Continent.

The issue came to light during the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday at Guild Hall in London, United Kingdom.

The Malawi Head of State, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who is representing Malawi at the CHOGM 2018, was part of the business forum meeting.

In his contribution, Mutharika told the delegates that security is of paramount importance to any kind of investment that can be made in Africa and Malawi in particular. For Malawi, he assured potential investors of maximum security in the country.

"You will be safe and secure at your work place, at home and in between," assured the Malawi Head of State.

On the market opportunity for manufactured products, Mutharika differed with those who view the country as too small for investment, saying the country has both, great opportunities for market, investment and maximum security.

He further informed delegates that Malawi has constructed 15 community colleges and is continuing with the program. From these colleges, the Malawi leader said some youth individuals have already graduated and fending and fending for themselves from the skills they have attained.

Other African leaders who spoke at the forum include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta and African Union (AU) Chairperson who is also Ruandan President, Paul Kagame, just to mention a few.

They all stressed the need for African countries, not only to tap their resources, but also develop clear and consistent policies conducive to investment in different areas for the creation of an "attractive Africa".

