Eritrea: Effort to Strengthen Organizational Capacity of Women

Statement Delivered by H.E Minister Osman Saleh Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea during the 24th… Read more »

Stating that encouraging achievements have been registered as a result of the trainings offered and material support and microcredit opportunities provided in the past years with the objective of making them self-supportive and economically independent, Ms. Amna hailed the participation of women in the national development drives.

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba region is exerting effort on raising the awareness of women and strengthening organizational capacity as well as promoting their economic status, the head of the branch Ms. Amna Hassen indicated.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.