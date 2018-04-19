Eritrea: Effort to Strengthen Organizational Capacity of Women

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba region is exerting effort on raising the awareness of women and strengthening organizational capacity as well as promoting their economic status, the head of the branch Ms. Amna Hassen indicated.
Stating that encouraging achievements have been registered as a result of the trainings offered and material support and microcredit opportunities provided in the past years with the objective of making them self-supportive and economically independent, Ms. Amna hailed the participation of women in the national development drives.