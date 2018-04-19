Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation of Development Programs

18 April 2018

Massawa — The residents of Dahlak sub-zone conducted meeting focusing on the implementation of the charted out development drives.

At a meeting the administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Ahmed Ali Bukalia conducted from 11 to 16 April with the residents of the administrative areas of Jemhile, Derbushet, Nora and Dihel said that the charted out development programs are focused on improving the livelihoods of the residents and called for the active participation in the implementation of the programs.

Indicating that the main challenge has been the shortage of potable water supply, Mr. Ahmed said that effort is being exerted to alleviate the problem with a lasting solution. He also called for the preservation of the historical and ancient heritage in the sub-zone.

Mr. Ahmed further called for judicious usage of the social service provision institutions put in place in their areas.

The Dahlak sub-zone located 60 km north east of the port city of Massawa has over 600 residents leading their lives through fishing, small scale trade and herding.

