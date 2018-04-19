Africa: Liberia Participates in African Land Forces Summit

High ranked officials of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) are currently participating in the 2018 Edition of the African Land Forces Summit taking place at a transcontinental hotel in Abuja.

A release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja says the Chief of Army Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, heads the Liberian delegation. Other members of the Liberian delegation are Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun Williams and Command Sergeant Major Cooper Manqueh.

In its Sixth Edition, the 2018 African Land Forces Summit is being co-hosted by the Nigerian and United States Armies.

According to the release, this year's theme is "Unity Is Strength: Combating Africa's Security Challenges".

The Summit which began on the 16th of April, ends on the 19th of April, 2018. Several chiefs of army staff and high-ranked military officers from various African countries are in attendance.

According to the release, the African Land Forces Summit provides an important venue where participants from the African Continent have candid discussions, share experiences and lessons learned, discuss and develop cooperative solutions and solidify relationships.

"Liberia stands to benefit partnership and relationships with other countries as well as shared experiences on show some countries are combating security challenges and the way forward, most importantly, networking", Liberia's Chief of Army Staff, Major General Johnson said of the Summit as far as the country's benefit is concerned.

The 2018 Summit is Liberia's second participation, the first being the last edition in Malawi where now Defense Minister, then Chief of Army Staff Honorable Daniel Dee Ziahkahn, Jr. represented the country.

The Summit's maiden edition took place in the American cities of Washington, DC and Fort Benning, George in 2010. Since then, subsequent editions have been held on the African Continent, including the 2012 Edition in Kampala, Uganda.

Others have included the 2015 Edition in Dakar, Senegal, the 2016 Edition in Arusha, Tanzania, the 2017 Edition in Lilongwe, Malawi and now the 2018 Edition being held in Abuja, Nigeria.