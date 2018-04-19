Uganda: LRA to Lecture Lawmakers On Real Estate Tax

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has written the plenary of the House of Representatives requesting for date and time to lecture lawmakers on real estate tax.

In a communication Tuesday to the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mildred Sayon, the LRA reminded the lawmakers of its statutory mission which is to assess and collect national revenues as specified in the revenue code of Liberia or related law, administer, account, audit and enforce revenue collection laws and regulations and educate taxpayers to facilitate tax and customs compliance.

The communication signed by the Commissioner General of Liberia, Elfrieda Stewart Tamba said the Domestic Tax Department through the real Estate Division has recommenced its awareness to remind all civil servants, appointed and elected officials of their national civil duty to declare and pay taxes on their real properties.

"In furtherance thereof, we request that you kindly allow us to make a presentation in plenary on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:00am on a captioned or anytime at your convivence on or before the said date," the LRA's communication reads.

Isaac B. Stevens, Assistant Commissioner, Real Estate Tax Division and Mrs. Scholastic Nyenkan-Nimley, Manager, Real Estate Tax Division Community Partnership Project are the focal persons to facilitate the process from registration to determination of bills and subsequently, salary deduction payments as authorized by individual civil servants.

"Thanks for the collaboration as the LRA strives to collect the lawful revenue due the people of Liberia for the national good in order to facilitate actualization of the National pro-poor agenda," Commissioner General Tamba appeals in her communication.

It was agreed in plenary that the LRA's team appear in open session this Thursday to explain what they want.