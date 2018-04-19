Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Additional Nominations, Appointments in Government

President George Manneh Weah has made additional nominations and appointments constituting the Boards of several Agencies of Government affecting the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, National Port Authority, Liberia Electricity Corporation, and the Central Bank of Liberia.
The President also made additional appointments at the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation and the Township of Clara Town.
Those appointed include:
John F. Kennedy Medical Board
Minister of Health Chairman
Minister of Finance & Development Planning Statutory Member
Minister of Education Statutory Member
Chief Executive Officer of JFK Statutory Member
Dean of the Medical School, UL Statutory Member
President of the Liberia Nurses Association Statutory Member
President of Liberia Medical & Dental Association Statutory Member
Bishop Isaac Winker Member
Theodosia Kollie Member
Saydee Farley Member
Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI)
Minister of Finance Statutory Member
Minister of Mines & Energy Statutory Member
Managing Director of FDA Statutory Member
Minister of Agriculture Statutory Member
Firestone Statutory Member
Minister of Justice Statutory Member
Minister of Education Statutory Member
Rev. Joseph G. Johnson Member
Liberia water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC)
Dunnah Kamara Managing Director
Dan Saryee Deputy for Operation
National Port Authority Board
Minister of Transport - Statutory Member
Minister of Finance &Development - Statutory Member
Minister of Justice - Statutory Member
Minister of Commerce & Industry - Statutory Member
Buster P. Younis - Member
Charles Bardly - Member
Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC)
Minister of Finance & Development Planning - Statutory Member
Minister of Justice - Statutory Member
Minister of Mines & Energy - Statutory Member
Millennium Challenge Account - Statutory Member
Rev. Samuel Reeves - Member
Dave Koomey - Member
Central Bank of Liberia Board
Sheba Brown - Member
Commissioner for Clara town
Beatrice Dolee Williams
Meanwhile, these appointments and nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.