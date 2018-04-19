Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Additional Nominations, Appointments in Government

Meanwhile, these appointments and nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

The President also made additional appointments at the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation and the Township of Clara Town.

President George Manneh Weah has made additional nominations and appointments constituting the Boards of several Agencies of Government affecting the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, National Port Authority, Liberia Electricity Corporation, and the Central Bank of Liberia.

