18 April 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Additional Nominations, Appointments in Government

President George Manneh Weah has made additional nominations and appointments constituting the Boards of several Agencies of Government affecting the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, National Port Authority, Liberia Electricity Corporation, and the Central Bank of Liberia.

The President also made additional appointments at the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation and the Township of Clara Town.

Those appointed include:

John F. Kennedy Medical Board

Minister of Health Chairman

Minister of Finance & Development Planning Statutory Member

Minister of Education Statutory Member

Chief Executive Officer of JFK Statutory Member

Dean of the Medical School, UL Statutory Member

President of the Liberia Nurses Association Statutory Member

President of Liberia Medical & Dental Association Statutory Member

Bishop Isaac Winker Member

Theodosia Kollie Member

Saydee Farley Member

Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI)

Minister of Finance Statutory Member

Minister of Mines & Energy Statutory Member

Managing Director of FDA Statutory Member

Minister of Agriculture Statutory Member

Firestone Statutory Member

Minister of Justice Statutory Member

Minister of Education Statutory Member

Rev. Joseph G. Johnson Member

Liberia water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC)

Dunnah Kamara Managing Director

Dan Saryee Deputy for Operation

National Port Authority Board

Minister of Transport - Statutory Member

Minister of Finance &Development - Statutory Member

Minister of Justice - Statutory Member

Minister of Commerce & Industry - Statutory Member

Buster P. Younis - Member

Charles Bardly - Member

Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC)

Minister of Finance & Development Planning - Statutory Member

Minister of Justice - Statutory Member

Minister of Mines & Energy - Statutory Member

Millennium Challenge Account - Statutory Member

Rev. Samuel Reeves - Member

Dave Koomey - Member

Central Bank of Liberia Board

Sheba Brown - Member

Commissioner for Clara town

Beatrice Dolee Williams

Meanwhile, these appointments and nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

