Liberia: Murder Cases On the Increase?

With less than three months in power by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government under the leadership of President George Manneh Weah, murder cases are said to be on the increase in Liberia as the Ministry of Justice captured seven (7) cases so far within two weeks.

Justice Minister, Cllr. Musa Dean made the disclosure on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at a joint security committee press conference which was border around current state of affairs in the country.

According to Cllr. Dean, they as security apparatus are doing everything possible to ensure the peace and security of the country are protected, noting that he believes in community and police relationship.

With these kinds of news, fears are said to be brewing amongst Liberians.

Justice Minister withheld the names of alleged suspects who he claimed are in connection with those crimes that have been committed, adding that he does not want to compromise the efforts they have made.

"The only people that will harbor fear in the community are criminals because we are going to ensure community and people safety," Cllr. Dean assured Liberians.

The Justice Minister furthered "all our resources would be devoted to murder as means of bringing perpetrators to justice, therefore the public can be assured that these crimes would be resolved."

Minister Dean revealed that the Liberia national Police have arrested several persons of interest and are undergoing police investigation in connection to the march 24, 2018, incident which resulted into death of Joyce Otujawheh, a resident of ELWA community, day after she celebrated her birth anniversary.

Another case being the recent murder of a Liberian journalist, Tyron Browne in the kingdom care community on the Du-port road in Paynesville.

This, according to Minister Dean, is still being investigated as the police are yet to track down any one as to that effect but assured the public that the police would come down with findings in subsequent time.

Cllr. Dean bewailed further "on April 7, 2018, the LNP responded to a call, upon arriving on the scene, two persons identified as princess Dwallo and Hansan Kanneh were discovered in the room. upon arrival at the JFK medical center, princess Dwallo was pronounced dead while Hansan has extensive wound to his private part and is currently undergoing medical treatment and to the extent he is being interrogated by police."

Accordingly, neither the LNP nor the Ministry of Justice has not been able to arrest individuals who are earmarked as suspects in connection with these crimes but is rather calling on the general public to aid them in the process.

Meanwhile, the joint security committee includes: the Liberia Fire Service, Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police and the National Security Agency amongst others.