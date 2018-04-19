18 April 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mayor Koijee Receives Ozone Environment and Service Delegation

A high-power delegation from Ozone Environment and Service Company from Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco has arrived in Liberia on an assessment tour.

The delegation on Monday afternoon arrived in the country following Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee's successful visit last week to the kingdom of Morocco.

The company's delegation is in Liberia to further buttress Mayor Koijee and his Monrovia City Corporation team effort of maintaining a clean, green and safe Monrovia.

The delegation which comprises technicians and solid waste experts are here to do an assessment of the entire city and draw a methodology in line with the Monrovia City Corporation solid waste management to tackle garbage.

Mayor Koijee had continuously said garbage is an enemy which needs collection approach to fight it. He has since declared war on garbage.

Since his declaration, the mayor is putting all necessary methodologies and innovation into place to tackle garbage.

The mayor and his team at the corporation are working tremendously in making Monrovia a green city with the help from international partners like Ozone and the World Bank.

