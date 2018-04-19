14 April 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: UNHCR Offers to Lead Rwanda, Burundi Dialogue on Refugees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Havyarimana

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has offered to lead dialogue between Rwanda and Burundi on the refugee situation.

When he visited Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza this week, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi discussed issues related to refugees following a diplomatic row between Kigali and Bujumbura over the same.

Mr Grandi said that the UN would continue supporting the Burundian refugees who voluntarily want to return home.

"We will work to establish a better framework for discussion between Rwanda and Burundi. I spoke to President Paul Kagame and I am confident that we will have a more constructive engagement," the UNHCR chief said.

Last week Burundi accused Kigali of holding Burundian refugees hostage and militarily training them to oust president Nkurunziza's government, after more than 2,000 Burundian refugees were repatriated from Rwanda. Kigali dismissed the allegations.

Tanzania, Burundi and the UNHCR agreed to start a voluntary repatriation exercise of Burundian refugees from Tanzania.

According to the UNHCR, almost 20,000 refugees, with intentions of returning home have been registered. About 72,000 Burundian refugees have already expressed their wish to return to Burundi.

Despite the 2015 crisis that saw thousands of Burundians flee for neighbouring countries, Burundi continued to host Democratic Republic of Congo refugees.

Currently Burundi hosts at least 73,000 refugees from DRC. The UNHCR chief Grandi urged the international community to support not only the refugees but also the host countries.

In a joint a joint communique of the 20th meeting of the tripartite commission for the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in Tanzania, a plan of action was developed with the overall planning figure for 2018 that has already started.

Rwanda

Over 54,000 Gacaca Cases of Looted Property Are Unsettled

Government should devise new strategies to execute thousands of Gacaca judgments about property looted or destroyed… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.