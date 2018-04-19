18 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Children Die in South Darfur Camp Blaze

Gireida — Two young children have died during a fire that broke out at camp Babanusa for the displaced at Gireida in South Darfur on Tuesday.

A sheikh explained to Radio Dabanga that the fire, which seems to have been caused children playing with fire, led to the deaths of brothers Fayez (10) and Abdallah Yousef Gamareldin, (8) in their house in the camp.

The sheikh said the fire caused the complete destruction of 30 houses and the partial destruction of 10 houses before it was brought under control and extinguished.

He said the fire also left dozens of families who lost all their belongings living in the open.

