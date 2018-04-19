18 April 2018

Sudan: Port Sudan Cargo Workers Repeat Privatisation Warning

Port Sudan — The Alternative Union of port workers has renewed its warning of the privatisation of the southern port of Port Sudan, highlighting that the policy will result in the displacement of tens of thousands of workers.

Osman Tahir, the head of the Alternative Workers' Union, described to Radio Dabanga the statements by the Ministry of Transport which denied the sale, the privatisation of the port, or the displacement of workers as contradictory.

He said that the minister's talk about bids for Saudi, French, Philippine, and Emirate companies to operate Port Sudan without disclosing the terms of the contract indicates that the government is seeking to privatise ports.

He explained that according to the leaks, the bids submitted were less than one third of the revenues of the southern port of Port Sudan.

He expressed surprise at the objectives of the Ministry of Transport for the privatisation of the port and pointed to the frequent visits of the Minister of Transport to France and the Philippines.

Suakin

The workers in the historic port of Suakin have criticised the decisions of the Sea Ports Corporation to transfer cargo ships to Port Sudan as of May.

Workers from Suakin told Radio Dabanga that the transfer of the ships to Port Sudan would lead to hundreds of workers in the port of Suakin being laid-off.

They demanded the immediate cancellation of the decision. Tahir described the formulation of the decision as wrong, explaining that it is temporary with the aims of regulating the port.

He expected its cancellation because of the large reactions among workers in the port of Suakin.

