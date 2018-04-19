Gambia: Leaders Gamtel Targeting Season Double - Coach

Gamtel FC are targeting bringing back the glory days when Tapha Manneh was the team's coach by winning the league title and Football Federation Cup (FF Cup) this season.

Also Dubbed the Telecom Giants, Gamtel did not bear their usual trade-mark of collecting the three points last weekend as they fought out a 1-1 draw against title holders Armed Forces at the Independence Stadium.

Yaha Ndong raced them ahead with a beauty into the net before on-loan Marimoo FC centre-back Julaba Sawaneh spared the soldiers of their blushes with an equalizing goal.

Despite the stalemate, gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh's charges are buoyed up of going for both the title and FF Cup.

Deputising Kuyateh who was absent for the tie, Jim Kebbeh, Gamtel's assistant coach, said: 'It was a good game for the fact that we have scored first in the first half and they equalised in the second half. The point difference is still there and we need to win more games to secure the title.'

'We are strategising the way we play because we are using different teams for the FA Cup and the League. We are using different players,' he said.

Gamtel are taking a meticulous approach in their quest for their season ambitions, fielding different players in the competitions.

'The team that plays in the league and the team that plays in the FA Cup are usually different. We are going for a double and surely by God's grace we will do that.'