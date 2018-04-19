18 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Officers, Civilians Invited to Give Statement On Soldier's Death

By Mustapha Jallow

The spokesperson for the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Sunday told this medium that some security personnel and local civilians, were invited to give statements on the death of the late soldier Baboucarr MS Bah, aka Sherifoe Kujabi, whose body was found in a well.

According to Major Lamin K. Sanyang, Officer Bah's death is currently under investigation.

"We have invited some civilians and Officers, in order to obtain statements from them. We will let the public know the reason behind our colleague's death, whenever we are done with our investigations," he said.

It could be recalled that on Thursday 5th April 2018, the body of the late Baboucarr MS Bah, a serving member of GAF, was found thrown inside a well in Madiana village.

The body was later laid to rest in the cemeteries of his native Burock in the Foni-Kansala district of the West Coast Region on Wednesday 11 April 2018, at 2pm.

