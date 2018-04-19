18 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Bakoteh Dumpsite Bulldozer Faulty

By Madiba Singhateh

This reporter can confirm that the bulldozer stationed at the Bakoteh dumpsite, has stopped working two weeks ago.

According to reports, the breakdown of the bulldozer that has been minimizing the pile of garbage dumped at the site, has made work more difficult for workers at the dumpsite and has brought the situation at the site to square one, these past weeks.

The Supervisor at the site Mr. Sanyang, said the breakdown of the bulldozer has hampered their work at the site and said if this continues for long, the sorting out of the waste will be more difficult to manage; that when waste is dumped, the bulldozer helps in leveling the rubbish to the ground for easy management and control of the site. Sanyang added that the site is still smoldering; that it is still difficult to put off some of the smoldering fires, since the first outbreak of fire at the site. He said this still affects the site and environs. The site Supervisor said control dumping is what is needed at the site; that some time people dump indiscriminately; that what they do now is to allow waste to be dispose at a particular area, before the bulldozer resumes work.

It could be recalled that one of the agreements between the protesters and the KMC authorities, is the constant presence of the bulldozer at the site and the leveling of all waste piled at the site.

However, at the time of writing this article, information reached this reporter that the CEO of Kanifing Municipal Council Pa Kalifa Sayang, visited the site and promised that before Saturday, the bulldozer will resume work.

