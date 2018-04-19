Gambia: Olympic House Set for General Assembly

Dodou Capi-Joof led- Gambia Olympic House are due to deliver to delegates its progress report since coming to office.

The yearly meeting, scheduled for 28th April, will offer delegates chance to scrutinise the Olympic office movers and shakers after electing them at a previous congress.

Joof, a former police boss doubling as Gambia Athletics Association's top dog, has spent sixteen months at the helm of the Olympic bureau after warding off competitions from Pa Alieu Jallow and Lamin King Colley in the race for the presidency.

To be held at the bureau's headquarters in Bakau Mile7, the session will see stakeholders peruse through the activity dossier of the previous years which includes the financial report.

At the meeting, delegates will also weigh whether or not to approve budget proposal presented by the executives.