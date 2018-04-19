Africa: 2019 AFCON - CAF Unveils Official Logo, Name

The African football ruling body revealed the official logo and the name of the 32nd edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 on Tuesday 17, 2018.

It is now certain that Cameroon will host the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Confederation of African Football CAF revealed the official logo and the name of the 32nd edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 on Tuesday 17 April 2018. The revelation by CAF has brought joy and certitude to Cameroonians as the country prepares to host the prestigious event.

The logo which was made public on Tuesday April 17, 2018 carries the name of the country, Cameroon and the official name of the 2019 AFCON. CAF and the government of Cameroon have thus agreed on the name of the competition which is Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 in the two official languages of Cameroon. There is a white star on the host country in Africa and the official logo of the sponsor Total. Jean Baptiste Biaye, member of the communication committee of the Local Organising Committee of the 2019 AFCON said these visual identities were sent to Cameroon by CAF in order to avoid any doubts and to ensure a good mastery of the logo. He further explained that any unauthorised broadcast or use of these visual identities is forbidden and that defaulters will face sanctions. Earlier, some football pundits believed that Cameroon will not be able to meet deadlines set by CAF.

The fact that the CAF's second inspection mission to Cameroon did not give any official comment on their findings left the country in suspense. However, the official logo of 2019 AFCON with the name "Cameroon" boldly written on it has rekindled hope for Cameroonians. It has also put an end to suspense and wild rumours that Cameroon will not be able to host the continental rendezvous. Meanwhile, work is going on in all the different venues to host the event. The government through the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and the Local Organising Committee are working tirelessly to ensure the different projects sites meet the expected deadline.