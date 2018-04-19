Ghana: Double Salary Case - Three Ex-Ministers Report to CID

Three ex-ministers of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, yesterday reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, to answer questions on allegation of receipt of double salaries while in office.

The trio, who are also Members of Parliament (MP) are Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada Constituency, and former Minister of State in charge of Social and Allied Institutions, Mr Inusah Abdulai Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central, and former Minister of Roads and Highways, and Mr Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South, and former Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister.

They reported at the Financial Forensic Unit (FFU) of the CID at 11:15a.m in the company of their lawyers, Mr. Victor Kojogah Adawudu, Mr Magnus Kofi Amoateng and Mr Alex Segbefia.

The statements of the former ministers were said to have been taken and expected to report at the FFU on May 14.

According to the Police, the alleged action by the MPs was contrary to section 124(1) of the criminal and other offences Act 1960 (Act 29)as amended in 2012,Act 849,section 124 relates to the offence of stealing.

In an interview with journalists, Mr. Fusieni said he and his colleagues would make themselves available anytime the CID needed them.

The MP assured his constituents and Ghanaians that he and his colleagues make the government accountable.

Madam Cudjoe-Ghansah said, "I am not a thief, we have not exceeded anything, I have worked for the state and have been given what I deserved, they should not target us the NDC", adding investigations into the double salary should start from 1992 to date.

Mr Adawudu told journalists that his clients would respond appropriately to the case after investigation.

It would be recalled that nine appointees of the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration, who doubled as ministers or deputies and Members of Parliament, were alleged to have received double salary while they were in office.

Initially, 25 of them were alleged to be involved in the case, but the number has been reduced to nine by the CID.

The Minority MPs, meanwhile, have refuted the allegations, describing it as an attempt by the government, through the CID to silence them on the failings of the government.

"We repeat for emphasis that there has been no wrongdoing on our part. The NDC Minority stands ready to submit to the highest standards of accountability," the opposition lawmakers said a press conference addressed by their spokesperson on Finance, Casiel Ato Forson in Accra Tuesday April 10,2018.

Four of the accused former appointees were reportedly to have earlier appeared before the CID to assist in the investigation.

Some of the former appointees on the list included: Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, former Ningo Prampram MP, E.T. Mensah, former Greater Accra Regional Minister and Kpone Katamanso MP, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo,

The rest are former Deputy Northern Regional Minister and Sagnarigu MP, A.B.A Fuseini, Elembele MP and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah.