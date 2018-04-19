Ghana: Kwabenya Police Cell Break - 1st Accused Arrested With Gun

The fourth prosecution witness in the Dome Kwabenya District Police Station cell break, and killing of a policeman case, has told the Accra Circuit Court "One" that he arrested Prince Osei, the first accused with a locally manufactured gun, and one other, on January 16, this year.

Lance Corporal Richard Amoako, stationed at the Police Headquarters, was giving evidence before the court, presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh.

He said he sent Osei and Attah Kwadwo, a driver's mate, now serving 30 months each for conspiracy to commit crime and escaping from lawful custody to Dome Kwabenya Police Station, after he found six cartridges and a locally manufactured gun on Osei.

They were part of suspects released following the cell break, and killing of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Ashielevi, on January 21.

The witness was led in evidence by Superintendent Kwaku Bempa.

On April 10, two out of the 12 persons being tried for various offences were jailed 66 months.

Emmanuel Quartey and Kofi Darko were found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and abetment and would serve 34 and 32 months respectively, in hard labour.

This brings to four the number of persons jailed since the beginning of the trial.

On February 14, the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, jailed Prince Osei, also known as Bebe, a scrap dealer, and Atta Kwadwo, a driver's mate, 30 months each.

Meanwhile, the first prosecution witness had given evidence on the other 10 accused, being tried for different charges of abetment to escape from lawful custody.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Supt. Bempah, General Lance Corporal Robert Owusu said the accused fired gunshots and asked him to release the keys to the cell and he obliged.

The witness said he did not see the faces of those who fired the gunshots because he had his face to the ground.

Lance Corporal Samira Mohammed, the second prosecution witness, corroborated the evidence of her colleague, but added that one of the accused pointed a gun at her and took her laptop computer.

The accused on January 21, 2018, attacked the Kwabenya Police Station, and freed their colleagues, who were detained for various crimes.

The court heard that two of the accused, who went to the police station, pretended to lodge a complaint, and told the officer at the counter that someone had borrowed their money and refused to pay.

Supt.Bempah said Robert Owusu, the witness, then in charge, advised them to initiate civil proceedings against them in court.

Few moments later, the two signaled their colleagues, who attacked the police station, resulting in the death of Inspector Emmanuel Ashielevi, who was on duty, and held two others hostage.

The prosecutor told the court the accused took the keys to the cell and released inmates, namely Chibuzor Akwuba, believed to be a Nigerian, Emmanuel Kotey, Rockson Edem, Dickson Ofori, Osei Kwadwo and Kofi Darko.

The case has been adjourned to April 18.