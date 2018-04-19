Sudan-Brazil Political Consultation Committee Meets

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Brazilian Political Consultation Committee co-chaired by the FM Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim and the Brazilian Foreign Ministry Undersecretary held, Wednesday, its 6th session, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The FM Undersecretary has expressed pleasure over the meeting which aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries while the Brazilian official affirmed the importance of the meeting for the development of relations and partnerships between Sudan and Brazil.

The two sides discussed the joint cooperation in all fields, the implementation of the agreements signed by them, means for boosting investment and the economic, political, social and cultural development.