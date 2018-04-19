18 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan-Brazil Political Consultation Committee Meets

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Brazilian Political Consultation Committee co-chaired by the FM Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim and the Brazilian Foreign Ministry Undersecretary held, Wednesday, its 6th session, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The FM Undersecretary has expressed pleasure over the meeting which aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries while the Brazilian official affirmed the importance of the meeting for the development of relations and partnerships between Sudan and Brazil.

The two sides discussed the joint cooperation in all fields, the implementation of the agreements signed by them, means for boosting investment and the economic, political, social and cultural development.

Sudan

Govt., Rebels Blame Each Other for Failure of Berlin Negotiations

The government, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) exchanged accusations… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.