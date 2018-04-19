18 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Independent Expert Arrives in El Fasher, Meets Prosecutor of Darfur Crimes Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Fasher — The independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, Aristide Nonzoni, arrived, Wednesday, in Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, as part of his current visit to the country, which began on April, 14.

On arrival, the Independent Expert held a meeting with the Prosecutor of the Special Darfur Crimes Court, Maulana Al-Fateh Tayfur, at the Court's headquarters in Al-Fasher, in which he reviewed the efforts of the Court to bring justice to the victims in the five Darfur states.

The Prosecutor of the Darfur Crimes Tribunal submitted comprehensive report to the expert on the nature of the Tribunal's work and its efforts to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the crimes in Darfur, as well as the work of the Court in gathering information about events in the community.

The Prosecutor stressed that all crimes committed in the Darfur states were carried out individually. He called for the need for UNAMID to cooperate with the court in the exchange of information on the crimes, especially, sexual assault crimes.

The Independent Expert on Human Rights lauded the role played by the Office of the Prosecutor for the Darfur crimes.

Sudan

Govt., Rebels Blame Each Other for Failure of Berlin Negotiations

The government, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) exchanged accusations… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.