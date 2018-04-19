Sudan: Independent Expert Arrives in El Fasher, Meets Prosecutor of Darfur Crimes Court

Al-Fasher — The independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, Aristide Nonzoni, arrived, Wednesday, in Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, as part of his current visit to the country, which began on April, 14.

On arrival, the Independent Expert held a meeting with the Prosecutor of the Special Darfur Crimes Court, Maulana Al-Fateh Tayfur, at the Court's headquarters in Al-Fasher, in which he reviewed the efforts of the Court to bring justice to the victims in the five Darfur states.

The Prosecutor of the Darfur Crimes Tribunal submitted comprehensive report to the expert on the nature of the Tribunal's work and its efforts to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the crimes in Darfur, as well as the work of the Court in gathering information about events in the community.

The Prosecutor stressed that all crimes committed in the Darfur states were carried out individually. He called for the need for UNAMID to cooperate with the court in the exchange of information on the crimes, especially, sexual assault crimes.

The Independent Expert on Human Rights lauded the role played by the Office of the Prosecutor for the Darfur crimes.