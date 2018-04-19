18 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Finance Agree to Funds Construction of Large Silos

Khartoum — The General Manager of Agricultural Bank, Salah-Eddin Hassan Ahmed, said that the Central Bank of Sudan and the Minister of Finance and Agriculture have agreed to fund construction of silos, with a caapcity from 5000 tons to 200000 tons, and establish new cold stores, stores for saving seeds to solve stores shortage in Sudan.

Salah-Eddin said Wednesday at SUNA forum that the Agricultural Bank obtains the largest store in Sudan with a capacity of 200000 tons, ointing to the importance of keeping strategic inventory.

He said that the general directive for the funding policy gives priority to fund the project that will increase the exports and food imports.

He pointed out that Sudan is one of the top three countries that has enough resources to enhance food production besides Canada and Australia, saying that Sudan needs many things such as infrastructures and more production.

