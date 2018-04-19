19 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs Want Wafula Chebukati Team to Resign

By David Mwere

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee now wants the three remaining top officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to resign, saying that the commission, as presently constituted, cannot transact its business.

But speaking on Wednesday after a failed meeting with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Mulu, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, who is the committee's chairman, noted that it was not part of the committee's agenda to push them out because it lacks such powers.

"If you are a commission that cannot work, cannot make a decision ... the only reasonable thing to do is to resign," Mr Cheptumo said.

The Constitution stipulates that any removal from office of a member of constitutional commissions, among them IEBC, can only be effected through the formation of a tribunal to investigate their conduct.

The other option is a member resigning of their own volition or through mutual agreement with the government as was the case with former officials of IEBC.

"The functions of IEBC, including budgetary allocations, should be duly safeguarded by a functional commission. As a committee, we have recognised the fact that the commission lacks quorum and can't function," Mr Cheptumo said.

On Monday, three commissioners/; Ms Connie Maina (vice-chairperson), Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat resigned, saying that their continued stay in office was untenable.

