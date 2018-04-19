Kenya: Man's Body Exhumed Over Land Dispute in Voi

There was drama in Sagalla, Voi Sub-County when a man who was buried a year ago on a disputed land was exhumed following a High Court order.

Villagers watched in disbelief as body of Dominic Mwaluma was exhumed under police watch.

The Mombasa High Court issued an order on March 14, 2018 for the remains of the deceased be exhumed from the parcel.

SECURITY

The same court also ordered Voi Police Station to provide security as the body is exhumed.

The five acre piece of land has been the centre of row between the family of Esther Talu Mwakichilu and Zedekia Mwamvunyu.

According to Mwakichilu's daughter Esther Malemba, the family of the dead man had been warned against burying him on the disputed land.

"The court had already ruled that this land was ours way before they held the burial. We have been trying to tell them to vacate the land but they did not want to honour the court order," she said.

She said efforts by police to stop the burial of Mr Mwaluma did not bear fruits as angry mourners quickly buried the man and left the area.

Ms Malemba said they were forced to take the body to Moi County Referral Hospital's mortuary as the family had declined to offer an alternative land for burial.

"We had offered to bury the deceased on a piece of land of their choice but the family has refused to cooperate," she said.

Mr Mwaluma who was a bodaboda operator died after consuming poison.

Mr Mwaluma's mother Eliza Mwangala watched as the body was exhumed.

She accused Mwakichilu's family of pushing her out of the because she was poor.

"I don't have money to fight them in court," she said.

She said it was unfortunate that her son would be disrespected even in death.

"I don't have anyone to fight for me. God will revenge on my behalf," she said.