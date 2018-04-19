Kenya: King Alikiba Says 'I Do' to Mombasa-Born Fiancée

Bongo flava singer Alikiba on Thursday morning married his Kenyan fiancee Amina Khalef in an invite -only ceremony in Mombasa.

The ceremony, known as Nikkah where a man goes to the mosque to say I do, was conducted at Masjid Ummul Kulthum Mosque.

It was attended by Mombasa politicians including Governor Hassan Joho.

Alikiba was accompanied by his younger brother Abdu Kiba, his best man. The musician was dressed in a black gown, a turban and a dagger - a custom for Swahili weddings.

"I Ali Saleh do accept to take Amina Khalef as my lawfully wedded wife," said Alikiba as directed by Sheikh Mohammed Kagera who officiated the marriage.

GATE CRASHERS

The wedding was conducted early morning to avoid "gate crashers".

Journalists were barred from covering the event which was aired live on Azam TV, a Tanzanian broadcasting channel.

Alikiba then proceeded to the house of Governor Joho's brother, Abubakar Joho, house in Kizingo for a meal after the wedding known as "Kombe la bwana harusi".

The reception will held at Joho's mansion in Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi.

In the evening, the bride will 'walk down the aisle' at Diamond Jubilee hall in Kongowea in a women-only event as per Swahili traditions.

"Mr Joho is our family friend, I brought him up and assisted him in his campaigns and that's how we grew closer. When my daughter told me about a man who had fallen in love with her, I enquired. When I knew Mr Joho was involved I blessed the union," the the mother of the bride Asma Said.

Ms Said, a renowned campaigner in Kongowea, said she never expected her daughter to marry a foreigner or a celebrity.

"But when I realized that it was God ordained I blessed the two. Alikiba is a good, responsible and disciplined man. I wish them the best. My daughter is happy and in love," she added.