18 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Villagers Spend Night on Trees in Tana River

By Stephen Oduor

Some residents of Nanigi, Tana River County were trapped on trees and rooftops after their houses were flooded.

Governor Dhadho Godhana said more than 300 households in the village were rescued on Tuesday morning and moved to camps.

According to the Tana River Red Cross Coordinator Jarred Bombe, more than 60 per cent of the land in the county is flooded with water and about 10,000 people are displaced.

The banks of the National Irrigation Board canal broke sweeping houses in six villages in Bura Sub-County and River Tana has stretched its banks into people's homes.

Meanwhile in Mandera, commuters were stranded after most roads in the county were rendered impassable by the ongoing rains.

Those coming into the county experienced difficulties immediately after branching off the Moyale- Marsabit highway at Odda.

"We left Nairobi on Friday last week and our bus is getting into Mandera today (Wednesday)," said Mr Ibrahim Lakicha said.

Traders who were transporting perishable goods counted loses as the items went bad while on transit and they had to dispose them.

Additional Reporting Manase Otsialo

