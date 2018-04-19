19 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Disaster Committees Set to Restore Damaged Infrastructure Following Heavy Rains

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Thursday April 19, that the government's disaster committees will assess the damage caused by heavy rains and flooding across the country and intervene accordingly.

"All infrastructure damaged by heavy rains will be restored. This will be coordinated by Disaster Management Committees throughout the country.

Public infrastructure will be directly worked on by the government. For private property, disaster committees will evaluate and find out to assist," said Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Parliament during the question and answer session in Dodoma.

The Prime Minister's statement comes at a time when at least 14 people have died in various areas across the country following a downpour that occurred between Friday, April 13 and Monday, April 16 in Dar es Salaam, Tabora, Arusha and Manyara due to flooding.

At least 250 houses in Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam and Arusha have also been destroyed but the number looks set to rise as authorities continue with the verification exercise.

