19 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Oxygen Shortage Halts Surgery At East Darfur Hospital

ED Daein — The lack of oxygen at Ed Daein Hospital led to the cancellation of all scheduled surgical procedures for patients on Tuesday.

A doctor at Ed Daein Hospital told Radio Dabanga that "as a result of the lack of oxygen, we had to cancel all scheduled operations".

He said the hospital administration had urgently asked for oxygen to be sent to the hospital from Nyala, from where they have now received only one oxygen cylinder.

He said the cylinder is allocated for emergency cases and described the situation in the hospital as very poor because of the high visits by patients compared to the number of doctors in the hospital.

He said that the hospital receives more than 170 patients a day.

He called on the health authorities to provide aid and medicines and improve the work environment at the hospital.

Yesterday the Legislative Council of Central Darfur recommended the completion of the battalion of Um Dukhun 21 and the opening of a garrison at Dambar unit in Mukjar.

The council called upon the governor following the approval of his term speech to complete the state's organs for extension of the prestige of the state and the rule of law so as to enable the displaced to return to their areas of origin and settle in them.

The Council also recommended the establishment of a state education conference, the training of educational staff, the appointment of more teachers at the basic stage and their fair distribution among the localities of the state.

It also called for raising the percentage of women's education and reducing school drop-outs in Central Darfur.

