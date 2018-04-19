Sudan: West Kordofan Detainees Stricken By 'Allergic Disease'

El Fula — Activists in Sudan's West Kordofan have published a list of 41 detainees under the emergency measures in the state who have been held for months without being brought to trial or charged. Some of them are reportedly suffering from an allergic disease.

The list contained the dates and places of the detention at El Fula prison in West Kordofan.

Ahmed Eisa Bakhit, one of the detainees at El Fula prison reported after his release that the detainees were suffering from an allergic disease, which doctors and pharmacists were unable to treat.

He said in a letter to the Governor of the State, the Health Minister and the Police Chief, that he had personally suffered the disease throughout his body during his three-week detention term.

He said in his letter that five of the detainees had severely suffered from allergy including Mohamed El Radi Hamid, Salaheldin Jubara Abdelrasool, Adil Jumaa Abdelsalam, Fadlallah Mohamed Raheima El Shagi, Mohamed Hano Mahanna and El Hadi Ali Hamid