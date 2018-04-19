Sudan: Protests, Concern Over Endless Fuel Crisis, Price Hikes in Sudan

Sudan — The residents of El Gedaref have protested against the continued increase in the tariffs for transportation without notice, the high cost of internal traffic and the increase in commodity prices due to the worsening of fuel crisis.

They reported to Radio Dabanga that the long queues of vehicles in front of the pumps are still ongoing and accused the economic security of manipulating gasoline and diesel.

They pointed to the rise in the price of a gallon of petrol on the black market to SDG 250.

They said the increased cost of transportation has led to the rise of prices for most commodities.

New Halfa

The fuel crisis in New Halfa of Kassala state has caused a rise in the tariff of internal transportation and tickets of the buses, as well as its impact on wheat harvest.

A resident from New Halfa told Radio Dabanga that the tariff for internal transport has risen in all lines to five Pounds.

He explained that the tickets to El Gedaref and Kassala have increased from SDG 25 to SDG 45, while bus tickets to Khartoum has risen from SDG 180 to SDG 280.

The caller explained that the cost of transport to El Obeid and El Damazin has doubled to SDG 15,000 instead of SDG 7,000.

He highlighted the great impact of diesel crisis on wheat harvest.

He pointed out that the concentration price of wheat had risen to SDG 1000 instead of SDG 850

Meroe

Many of the country's citizens have renewed their complaints about the fuel crisis and the rise in prices. Conflicting statements by officials attributed the crisis to the scarcity of the Dollar for the import of petroleum products and the stalling of El Jaily refinery for maintenance.

Local farmers in Meroe in the Northern state, expressed concern that their farms would be at risk of thirst if the crisis continues.

MPs have warned of the failure of the summer agricultural season in all areas of production because of the lack of diesel.

The Agriculture Minister Abdellatif Ujeimi confirmed the existence of a fuel crisis and demanded provision of fuel for production areas in the upcoming agricultural season