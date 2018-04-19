19 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Large-Scale Resettlement Reported in West Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — Large-scale settlement operations have begun with the government's knowledge of new residents at the villages and farms of the displaced and refugees in areas east of El Geneina until Camp Sese on the road leading to Murnei, according to reports reaching this station from West Darfur,

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that about 500 families have settled in the areas of Hajar Beida east of El Geneina coupled with the arrival of other numbers by vehicles from far away and settling east of El Geneina in allegedly government planned areas.

Other witnesses said about 2,000 houses were set up in those areas.

Witnesses reported that the most prominent areas that witnessed resettlement in the state are: Kass Kadik, Mazroub, Hajar Beida, Tabarik, Dalo Munga north of Habila, Humeida, and Sambala south of Habila.

Civil war

Notables and leaders in West Darfur have warned the government of the danger of the process saying it would undoubtedly lead to civil war especially that the rainy season is approaching and there are a numbers of displaced people willing to return to their areas for stability and farming.

A local leader told Radio Dabanga that there are "three main objectives behind the ongoing government-backed settlements, first demographic change, second the 2020 elections and third the reinforcement of the rapid support with more soldiers to be used in the government's wars against its citizens and externally in Yemen and other countries on demand."

Sudan

Govt., Rebels Blame Each Other for Failure of Berlin Negotiations

The government, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) exchanged accusations… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.