Sudan: Large-Scale Resettlement Reported in West Darfur

El Geneina — Large-scale settlement operations have begun with the government's knowledge of new residents at the villages and farms of the displaced and refugees in areas east of El Geneina until Camp Sese on the road leading to Murnei, according to reports reaching this station from West Darfur,

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that about 500 families have settled in the areas of Hajar Beida east of El Geneina coupled with the arrival of other numbers by vehicles from far away and settling east of El Geneina in allegedly government planned areas.

Other witnesses said about 2,000 houses were set up in those areas.

Witnesses reported that the most prominent areas that witnessed resettlement in the state are: Kass Kadik, Mazroub, Hajar Beida, Tabarik, Dalo Munga north of Habila, Humeida, and Sambala south of Habila.

Civil war

Notables and leaders in West Darfur have warned the government of the danger of the process saying it would undoubtedly lead to civil war especially that the rainy season is approaching and there are a numbers of displaced people willing to return to their areas for stability and farming.

A local leader told Radio Dabanga that there are "three main objectives behind the ongoing government-backed settlements, first demographic change, second the 2020 elections and third the reinforcement of the rapid support with more soldiers to be used in the government's wars against its citizens and externally in Yemen and other countries on demand."