Sudan: South Darfur Father and Son Shot Dead, 180 Camels Stolen

Katur — Salim Mohamed Ahmed Derisa and his son Ramadan were shot dead by unknown gunmen in at Katur area in Tawila locality in South Darfur, northeast of Jebel Marra. The murderers made-off with their herd of 180 camels from them.

In a separate incident, a civilian and a soldier in the army were abducted by gunmen in another operation east of Jebel Marra.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the kidnapping was carried out by gunmen driving a Land Cruiser and others on camels during an attack on workers at a charcoal factory south of Katur area.

Witnesses said the gunmen then kidnapped Mohamed Yagoub, 28, and Hamdi Ibrahim Saleh, a member of the army from the military garrison of Katur and took them to an unknown destination.

The area also witnessed the theft of 110 head of cattle belonging to Abdallah Zakariya from Kagor in north Jebel Marra.