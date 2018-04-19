18 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Morocco: Kenya Backs Morocco in 2026 World Cup Bid

Kenya has joined the ranks of African nations backing Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup, its federation chief said on Wednesday.

Morocco is hoping to become only the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010, but faces a stiff challenge from a joint Canada-Mexico-US bid when the vote is held in Moscow at the Fifa Congress on June 13.

"Kenya will be firmly behind Morocco's bid for the 2026 World Cup, since the whole of Africa is for Morocco," Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa told a visiting delegation from Morocco, led by Nigerian former international striker Daniel Amokachi.

"We have worked closely with the Moroccan Football Federation since we came into office in 2016," said Mwendwa at a press conference in Nairobi.

The north African country has already received backing from many African countries including South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ghana, while others including France, Russia and Iraq have expressed their support.

Though considered a long shot, Amokachi believes Morocco stands a chance after being unsuccessful four times in the past.

"It took our continent a hundred years to host the World Cup. Morocco is a capable country to host the tournament in 2026 since it has all the infrastructure," said Amokachi.

