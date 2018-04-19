Zimbabwe: Call to Rename Facilities After Chiredzi Liberation Heroes

Chiredzi — RESIDENTS of Chiredzi in south-eastern Zimbabwe have appealed to government to rename key facilities after local liberation heroes. The appeal came as the country celebrated 38 years on independence on Wednesday.

Residents have called on government to rename the Bufallo Range Airport after Justin Chauke, in honour of the late gallant commander of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) forces.

They also want the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to rename the Sango border post in honour of Titus Mkhungulushi Chauke, who also played a key role in the liberation of the country from British colonialism.

Chauke, born in 1947 at Mpapa, Chanyenga village, Chikombedzi communal lands was declared a national hero. Another veteran from Chikomdzi, Chauke (Mkhungulushi) was a ZAPU and then Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) central committee member.

Chauke trained alongside former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander Vitalis Zvinavashe, Ernest Kadungure, Meya Urimbo, among other prominent late ZANLA and Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) commanders.

"We are therefore appealing to the president (Mnangagwa) and the ruling ZANU PF to consider renaming Buffalo Range airport to Justin Chauke Airport while Sango border-post be to called Mhungulushi border-post," said Hanyani Mugiviza of Chikombedzi, Chiredzi south.

Hathlani Hobwani, now living in Johannesburg, but hailing from Chilonga, also called for the renaming of prominent places in Chiredzi after local liberation heroes.

"There is nothing much developmental to talk about in our communities of Chikombedzi. If at least we could have Buffalo Range airport renamed after Cde Justin Chauke while Sango border-post after Cde Mkhungulushi, then we will be happy," Hobwani said.

The resident added, "Sango simply means "bush" which is a place where our forefathers reside. We would appreciate some bit of honour of the Shangaan tribe in this part of the country."

Kazamula Chauke, also a Chiredzi native but presently living in Pretoria, with business in Tshovani (Chiredzi town) said renaming the two facilities in honour of the liberation heroes would be befitting.

"We know very well Cde Chauke (Mkhungulushi) always picked up fights during his days with former President Robert Mugabe but that does not stop honouring one of our own (hero) in our district. As for Cde Chauke (Justin), he is there at the National Heroes Acre for everyone to appreciate his liberation and war credentials," said Chauke.