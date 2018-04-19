Cameroon: Humanitarian Work - Indian Doctors Operate Over 400 Needy Patients

The free surgery brought some 25 medics and seven volunteers from India under the Rotary banner.

Cameroon is once more blessed with the presence of yet another group of medical practitioners to help the needy with 500 surgeries. Anaesthesias, gynaecologists, orthopaedics, ophthalmologists, surgeons, urologists, a neurosurgeon, a plastic surgeon and an ENT, alongside seven volunteers from Indian under the Rotary Foundation of the Rotary International, District 9150, are at the end of their 10-day humanitarian mission in Cameroon.

During a cocktail reception of the team of surgeons by the Honorary Consul of India to Cameroon, J. Ravikumar, it filtered out that they have carried out 400 surgeries two days to the end of their mission. According to Rajendra K Saboo, former Rotary International President, the doctors who are at the top of their specialities in India are committed to serve Cameroonians free of charge.

"The General Hospital, Gynaeco-obstetrician and Paediatric Hospital in Douala as well as the Laquintinie hospital involved do not have to collect money from patients", he reiterated. The free surgery is accompanied with free drugs, fluids, consumables and some equipment, he added.

In the presence of Team Leader and Project Chair, PDG Ranjit K Bhatia, the former Rotary International President said the medics have done remarkable work going by the kind of prostate, mask and cataracts removed among others.

Glade with the opportunity given them to reach out to people below poverty line, Rajendra Saboo said they have been carrying out such missions for 19 years and it is their first time in Cameroon. "We have been to over 20 African countries including Congo, Gabon and Ruanda demonstrating our slogan, 'Rotary: making a Difference'", he disclosed.

On his part, the Honorary Consul, J. Ravikumar, acclaimed the medics selfless philosophy for the health and wellbeing of Cameroonians. He said India has one million doctors of modern medicine and spends only one per cent of GDP on medical facilities for citizens.