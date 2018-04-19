Kenya: Report - 1, 208 Children Raped in Kisumu in the Last 15 Months

More than 1, 208 children may have been defiled in Kisumu County in the last 15 months, a report by human rights activists has revealed.

The incidents reportedly took place between January 2017 and March 2018.

Out of the 1, 208 children, five of the victims were living disabilities.

The report comes a day after Mr Caleb Odundo Oyende, Ang'oga sub-location assistant chief of was charged before a Maseno Court with attempted defilement and committing an indecent act with a 15-year-old girl.

ORPHAN

In February, another chief from Kisumu County was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in Seme sub county in 2015.

Mr Michael Odhiambo Oluoch, Chief of South West Seme location was charged on June 9, 2015 with defiling the orphaned minor, at Kogundo village.

Addressing the media at St Stephens ACK Church in Kisumu, Ms Maureen Kemunto of Transform Empowerment for Action, said that there were challenges in dealing with defilement and rape cases.

"The report revealed that identification of culprits, lack of confidentiality in handling cases, loss of files and poor response to distress calls by police impacted negatively on the fight against the vice," said Ms Kemunto.

INSECURITY

She indicated that insecurity hindered sustainable development.

The report also revealed that in the last 15 months, there has been gross violation of human rights including the infringement of right to life, right to security, right to fair hearing and the freedom of suspects and arrested persons.

Crimes reported in that period included 299 cases of robbery, 182 burglary, 98 homicides, 61 assaults and 177 possession of dangerous drugs.

"Most assault cases were reported during and after the disputed 2017 General Election," said Ms Kemunto.

She said that increased cases of defilement, terror by criminal gangs, police brutality and delays by officers in taking action when called upon, were some of the challenges faced by Kisumu residents.

COMPENSATION

Mr Francis Auma in charge of Swift Action at Haki Africa, called upon the relevant authorities to address the said issues.

He pointed out that the government has never compensated victims of the 2017 post-election violence.

"Police are taking people's cash bails and exhibits but they do not return them," said Mr Auma who called for the transfer of all corrupt officers in the county.

"For the country to prosper, the Constitution must be respected, upheld and defended by all," said Mr Auma.

Police promised to respond to the allegations after scrutinising the report.