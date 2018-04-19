19 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lawmakers Change Position, Kick Against Reframed Election Sequence Bill

Photo: BusinessDay/Twitter
Nigeria's 2019 presidential election.
By George Opara and Adamu Abuh

Abuja — Lawmakers at the Senate plenary yesterday kicked against the newly reframed election sequence bill to pass second reading.

Unlike the first election sequence bill rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari, this new bill seeks to reorder the election with Governorship/State Houses of Assembly elections coming first, followed by the National Assembly election with Presidential election coming last.

Leading the debate on the reframed electoral bill for second reading titled: " A bill for an act to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act to make provisions for sequence of elections in Nigeria and for related matters," Chairman, Senate committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif explained that the new reordered sequence of elections would start with Governorship/State Houses of Assembly elections,

Also, yesterday, the House of Representatives suspended deliberations on the controversial election sequence bill.

Lead sponsor of the bill, Mr. Edward Pwajok informed the House presided by Deputy Speaker Sulaimon Yussuff Lasun that he was stepping it down when it came up for second reading without offering any explanation for the sudden change of mind.

