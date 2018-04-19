19 April 2018

Nigeria: Ini Edo, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor Star in New Film "Chief Daddy"

By Jayne Augoye

A trio of Nollywood's biggest actors, Ini Edo, Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor, are starring in a new movie titled, Chief Daddy.

The movie is currently being shot in Lagos by EbonyLife Films and is projected to be released in December.

'Chief Daddy' tells the story of a billionaire industrialist Chief Beecroft, who is a flamboyant benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and assorted mistresses.

Chief lives large, like there's no tomorrow, until the day he dies suddenly and the 'bullion van' stops! What's in his will and who gets all that money? What happens next will surprise you, as Chief Daddy has the last laugh from beyond the grave, reveals the producer.

'Chief Daddy' is written by Bode Asiyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Temidayo Abudu and Queen Martins are the producers of the film.

The cast includes, Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffi Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson, Linda Ejiofor and Folarin 'Falz' Falana.

Others are Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, MI, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Nedu, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma 'chigul' Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva.

