Ethiopia: House Appoints Muferiat Kamil As New Speaker

The House of Peoples' Representatives has appointed Muferiat Kamil as new Speaker of the house as replacement of Abadulla Gemeda.

Muferiat was serving as Minister of Research and Publicity for the Center of Democracy Building in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Abadulla has been served as speaker of the house since 2010; however, last October he has submitted a letter of resignation to the House of Peoples' Representatives and the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) to renounce his job as the speaker.