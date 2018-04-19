Ethiopian Airlines Urged to Quickly Finalize Airports, Begin New Construction

Transport Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People's Representatives has called on Ethiopian Airlines Group to give due attention to finalize the delayed construction of its new airports.

The committee particularly said the airports of Robe, Dembi Dolo and Nekempte should be urgently finalized.

It also stated that the construction of new regional airports in Mizan Amman, Yabello, Negele Borena, and Debre Markos should start immediately.

The nine-month performance of Ethiopian Airlines was evaluated today by the Standing Committee of the House that urged it to also put more efforts to the completion of other infrastructural projects.

According to Representative of the Standing Committee, Abebaw Bekalu, the performance of the airline is satisfactory.

He cited its effectiveness in providing service, global competitiveness, opening of domestic and international destinations, import of modern.

Presenting the report, Ethiopian Airlines Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Henok Tefera, said the global economic growth this year has created good opportunities for the airline.

During the period, five new international destinations were opened and seven Boeing 787 aircraft imported.