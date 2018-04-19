18 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Workneh Urges Saudi Investors to Engage in Agricultural Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu has urged Saudi Arabian investors to engage in agricultural sector of Ethiopia.

Workneh conferred today with Saudi Arabia Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

During the meeting, he said since the government has been given due attention to modernize agriculture, the country is keen for Saudi investors to engage in the sector.

According to Meles Alem, spokesperson of the Ministry Foreign Affairs who attended the meeting, the two ministers also discussed issues to strengthen people to people and government to government ties.

Enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries also stated among the prioritized areas to be strengthened.

Currently, Saudi investors run over 200 investment projects in Ethiopia with the capital of 18.3 billion USD.

Ethiopia

PM Abiy Ahmed Forms New Cabinet

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today formed his new cabinet members. The Prime minister presented sixteen names, of which… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.