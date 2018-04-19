Ethiopia: Workneh Urges Saudi Investors to Engage in Agricultural Sector

Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu has urged Saudi Arabian investors to engage in agricultural sector of Ethiopia.

Workneh conferred today with Saudi Arabia Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

During the meeting, he said since the government has been given due attention to modernize agriculture, the country is keen for Saudi investors to engage in the sector.

According to Meles Alem, spokesperson of the Ministry Foreign Affairs who attended the meeting, the two ministers also discussed issues to strengthen people to people and government to government ties.

Enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries also stated among the prioritized areas to be strengthened.

Currently, Saudi investors run over 200 investment projects in Ethiopia with the capital of 18.3 billion USD.