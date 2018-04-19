Kenya/Ethiopia: Cecafa U-17 - Kenya Held By Ethiopia

Kenya was held to a barren draw by Ethiopia in their Group A Day Two match played on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Ngozi.

Kenya had gone into the match oozing with confidence following their dominant 4-0 win over Burundi in the tournament opener last Saturday.

The Junior Harambees could, however, not find a way past Ethiopia, the match ending 0-0.

In the other Group A match, host Burundi and Somalia also played to a barren draw.

Next in line for Kenya is a match against Somalia slated for Friday whilst host Burundi squares Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues on Wednesday with Group B matches with Sudan battling Uganda.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will gain qualification to the semi-finals, set to be played on April 25, with the final set to be played on April 29, 2018

Results

Group A

Ethiopia 0-0 Kenya

Burundi 0-0 Somalia