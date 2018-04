Preparations are underway to resume the service of cargo transportation on passenger flights from Egypt to Canada after a two-year hiatus, Chairman of EgyptAir Cargo Bassem Gohar announced on Wednesday 18/4/2018.

About 1,000 tons of cargos were transported annually on EgyptAir flights heading to Canada.

The company is scheduled to operate regular cargo flights to North America as of October, especially after receiving new long-range Airbus A330 planes, EgyptAir said in a statement.

MENA